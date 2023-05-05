Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $144.52 mln with settlements on May 4

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold foreign currency in the amount of 11.1 bln rubles ($144.52 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on May 4, according to data published on the regulator's website on Friday.

Due to Chinese holidays, the Bank of Russia did not conduct transactions for the sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on May 2 and 3.

The Russian Ministry of Finance resumed foreign exchange sales operations on the domestic currency market on January 13 as part of the new fiscal rule mechanism. The total amount of funds allocated for selling foreign currency from January 13 to February 6 amounts to 54.5 bln rubles ($709.6 mln), with the daily amount reaching 3.2 bln rubles, the ministry said.

Purchase and sale transactions of foreign currency will be carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "Chinese yuan-ruble" instrument.