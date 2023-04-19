Liquefied gas imports from Russia to Georgia up 87% in Q1 2023

TBILISI, April 19. /TASS/. Liquefied gas supplies from Russia to Georgia soared by 87.7% in the first quarter of 2023 year-on-year, the Union of Georgian Importers of Petroleum Products reported on Wednesday.

"In January-March 2023 imports of liquefied gas amounted to 11,600 tons, which is 5,420 tons, or 87.7%, higher than in the same period last year," the report said.

Russian liquefied gas accounted for 99.7% of all Georgian liquefied gas imports, or 11,560 tons, according to the report.

Moreover, imports of oil bitumen climbed by 144.7% in Q1 year-on-year to 25,200 tons, the Union of Georgian Importers of Petroleum Products said. Russia was the largest oil bitumen supplier to the republic (56.7%), followed by Iraq (20.2%), Turkey (18.3%), and Azerbaijan (4.8%).