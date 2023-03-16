Putin, South Ossetia’s president discuss economic, military cooperation

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev in the Kremlin on Thursday to discuss cooperation on the economic and military tracks.

"I am not going to describe relations between South Ossetia and Russia. Here, I think, comments are needless, they are of a special nature," Putin stated, welcoming his counterpart in the Kremlin.

Putin noted that relations were developing on all trajectories, including the economic sphere. "Last year, grade grew 12%. In principle, this is a good figure," the president said. He also added that all programs were developing: the investment program, the program of socio-economic development, the program of financial assistance, the credit program of assistance and support for South Ossetia.

"In terms of security, a Russian military base is stationed on the territory of the republic, and very close cooperation has been established between the relevant agencies in this area," Putin added.

President Alan Gagloyev invited the Russian leader as a guest of honor to join celebrations marking the 15th anniversary of South Ossetia’s independence.

"This year we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the recognition of state independence of the Republic of South Ossetia by the Russian Federation and I take this opportunity to invite you to South Ossetia as the most honored guest," Gagloyev said at the talks.

Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on August 26, 2008 after Georgia’s armed aggression against Tskhinval.