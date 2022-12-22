Oil price ceiling does not harm Russian economy — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The price cap for Russian oil does not harm Russian budget and companies, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"No individual damage for Russia, for the Russian economy, for the Russian fuel and energy sector is seen. We are selling approximately at prices set as the cap," Putin said.

"The goal of our geopolitical opponents, adversaries is clear - to limit revenues of the Russian budget. We nevertheless lose nothing from this ceiling; there are no losses for the Russian fuel and energy sector and the economy, the budget. No losses because we are selling at these prices," the President added.