Putin pledges continuation of Russia’s efforts to achieve aims of grain deal

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow will continue its work under the grain agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Wednesday.

"We will continue our efforts [under the grain deal] in the hope of attaining the original goals set forth in this campaign," the Russian president said, fielding questions by reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Moscow will insist that the exports of Ukrainian grain and Russian foods be aimed at alleviating the situation and lowering global prices, he emphasized. "I hope the situation will somehow change, at least we will insist that this [Ukrainian] grain and our food export campaign target primarily positive changes on global food markets to ensure that prices go down," Putin said.

Though prices have stabilized a bit, "there is an upward trend anyway, and international organizations say food prices will still rise," the Russian president pointed out.

"This is why we should join forces to reverse this trend," he insisted, saying with confidence that "there is every chance for that."

Deceptive West

Putin recalled that when the grain deal had been drafted, a promise was made "to do all it takes to safeguard the interests of developing economies in terms of food supplies to their markets, including grain exports." "What we are seeing [now] is just more deception. And we have nothing to do with that. The international community, African partners and other countries who urgently need food have been lied to," the Russian leader said.

Commenting on his recent conversation "with a European leader," Putin said he had remarked that "just two out of 21 vessels were sent to emerging markets, and so far, 80 ships have been sent, yet the amount of food in developing nations has not increased." They don’t give a damn about emerging countries, he added.

Flawed papers

Putin regretted that the amount of food bound for emerging economies was never put on paper when the grain deal was struck, though the agreement was meant to prevent famine in the world’s poorest countries.

"All the pressure exerted on us by our quasi-partners and our geopolitical adversaries was based on the demand that Russia ensure the interests of poorer economies and prevent starvation there. And certainly, we did everything we could to make these agreements work, and we have been sticking to them," the Russian president said.

"Look at the reports: 80 vessels (departed from Ukrainian ports - TASS), of which only two left for the poorest countries and the other for European nations," Putin remonstrated.