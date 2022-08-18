25 vessels sailed from Ukraine since August 1 — Erdogan

TASS, August 18. Twenty five vessels sailed from Ukrainian ports since the start of implementation of grain export agreements with Russia, Ukraine and the UN, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the press conference in Lvov after the meeting with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We dispatched 25 vessels from the start of agreements implementation on August 1. This totals 625,000 tonnes of grain that were delivered or continue to be delivered," Erdogan said.

"We, the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey demonstrated a historical example of joint work one month ago. Not merely Ukraine but the whole world started feeling positive results of this agreement. It made possible safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets via the Black Sea," the President of Turkey said.