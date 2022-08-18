Yakutia to open trade-logistics centers in five districts in 2023

YAKUTSK, August 18. /TASS/. Trade-logistics centers will be commissioned in Yakutia’s five districts, the regional government’s press service said.

The advantage of trade-logistics centers is that businesses will store delivered food products there thus cutting transport expenses.

"The construction of logistics centers is underway in five districts - Nizhnekolymsky, Srednekolymsky, Verkhnekolymsky, Bulunsky and Zhigansky," the press service said. "They will be commissioned in the first quarter of year 2023."

In compliance with the order by Yakutia’s Governor Aisen Nikolayev, such centers will be organized in the region’s all Arctic districts before end of 2024.

According to the regional government, the seasonal work to bring cargo to the hard-to-reach areas continues as planned. "This year’s amounts are not lower than in previous years," the press service continued. "In 2021, Yakutopttorg (a wholesaler) brought to the hard-to-reach areas about 11,000 tonnes of cargo, where 6,000 tonnes were brought within the navigation, and 5,000 tonnes - by winter roads." Yakutopttorg’s mission is to provide the locals with socially important food products.