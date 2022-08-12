Oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline resumed - Czech operator

PRAGUE, August 12. /TASS/. Oil supplies over the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to the Czech Republic via Ukraine were resumed at 21.00 Moscow time on Friday, the Czech pipeline segment owner and operator Mero said on its website.

"Supplies of Russian oil over the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Czech territory were restored at 20.00 Central European Time [21.00 Moscow time]," Mero said.

"Czech refineries are supplied with oil continuously under the plan," the company added.