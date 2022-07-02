Gazprom delivering 42.15 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is 42.15 mln cubic meters for July 2, Gazprom Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters on Saturday.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 42.15 mln cubic meters for July 2. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.

On Friday, the pumping volume stood at 42.1 mln cubic meters.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would suspend the flow of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka transit point starting on May 11 due to force majeure as the company allegedly was unable to control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk region. However, the Russian gas giant did not see any proof of force majeure. Gazprom added that it was technically impossible to switch all gas transit to the Sudzha station in Russia’s Kursk region. In addition, Gazprom said Russia’s sanctions against a number of foreign energy companies made it impossible to use the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for pumping Russian gas via Poland.