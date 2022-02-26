Slovenia to close airspace to Russian airlines

LJUBLJANA, February 26. /TASS/. Slovenian authorities made a decision to close its airspace to planes registered in the Russian Federation, according to a statement published on the Slovenian government’s Twitter page on Saturday.

"The government made a decision to ban from flying in the airspace of the Republic of Slovenia aircraft registered in the Russian Federation and operators with headquarters in the Russian Federation who were issued a license by a relevant authority of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.