Yakutia opens wholesale food center for Arctic districts

YAKUTSK, February 16. /TASS/. A wholesale center, with the capacity to store 5,000 tonnes of socially important food products, opened in Yakutsk on Tuesday, the region’s governmental press service said.

"In Yakutsk, at the former vegetables storage, owned by Yakutopttorg [Company], was opened a wholesale distribution center," the press service said. "At the area of more than 4,400 square meters would be stored a wide assortment of socially important goods for the region’s Arctic districts."

The vegetable storage’s upgrade began in 2020. "The center has a facility to store 3,000 tonnes of potato, fridges to store 75 tonnes of fruit and vegetables, a facility for 140 tonnes of onion, and cameras for perishable foodstuff," the government added. "The center’s additional function is wholesale and retail services to Yakutsk’s residents."

The center will feature all socially important food products and the stock for Yakutopttorg’s branches in the districts, including the trade and logistics centers in the Arctic, the press service said.

"Modern wholesale and retail infrastructures must be organized in Yakutia’s all Arctic districts," the press service quoted the region’s Governor Aisen Nikolayev as saying. "It will be a network of food deliveries to every hard-to-reach village. The new wholesale and distribution center is another step towards to our objective."

With the purpose to build up goods consignments and to cut food prices, Yakutia began in 2021 the construction of trade and logistics centers. In 2021, such centers opened in the Abuisky and Ust-Yansky Districts, in 2022 new centers will open in another four districts.