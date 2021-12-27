Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gazprom set a historic record for daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia On December 23, the holding said on Monday.

"On December 23, a historic record was set for daily gas supplies from Russia to China," the company said.

Gazprom also stressed that gas supplies to consumers in Europe are carried out in full in accordance with the current contractual obligations.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier that since November, the company’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, which supplies gas to Russian consumers in the Far East and China. The export capacity of the gas pipeline is 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the pipeline began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed between Gazprom and China's CNPC back in 2014. The annual volume of gas supplies reaches 38 bln cubic meters, the volume of the contract is $400 bln. The project was expected to reach the design capacity by 2025.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 4.1 bln cubic meters to China via the Power of Siberia of gas from the Chayandinskoye field. In 2021, deliveries via the Power of Siberia continue to increase and regularly exceed daily contractual obligations, the gas holding noted earlier.