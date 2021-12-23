Housing construction in Russia reaches record level in 2021, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Housing construction in Russia reached a record level of 90 mln square meters this year, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference on Thursday.

"Construction demonstrated very good, record results of 90 mln square meters for the first in Russia’s modern history," he said.

President also noted what was reached in other areas, saying that "the average monthly wages started growing in real terms," and there were "changes in real disposable income of citizens," with growth expected this year.

"Inflation of 8% is expected," Putin added.