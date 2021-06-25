Moscow Exchange to reject US clients’ applications for OFZ bonds from June 28

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. From June 28, the Moscow Exchange will reject applications from US clients during initial placements of federal loan bonds (OFZ), according to the exchange website.

"From June 28, 2021, when placing federal loan bonds of Russia’s Finance Ministry, applications filed by clients with the registration profile containing the United States of America as a foreign state, are rejected," the trading platform says.

Since June 14, the US authorities have banned American investors from buying government bonds issued by the Russian Central Bank, the Finance Ministry or the National Wealth Fund on the primary market.