Delivery of Belarusian cargos via Russian ports is ahead of schedule - Prime Minister

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. The delivery of cargos under the agreement on export of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports on the Baltic Sea is going ahead of schedule, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

"The delivery of Belarusian export cargo is going ahead of schedule as part of the implementation of intergovernmental agreements on the export of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports in the Baltic Sea," Mishustin said.

On February 19, Russia and Belarus signed an intergovernmental agreement on the transshipment of Belarusian oil products for export through the seaports of the Russian Federation. The document provides for the transshipment of over 9.8 million tonnes of cargo by Belarusian enterprises in Russian seaports in 2021-2023, including 3.5 million tonnes of gasoline, fuel oil and oil in 2021. In addition to supplies of oil products Russia and Belarus plan to work out the terms of export of other cargoes through Russian ports (in particular, Belarusian potash fertilizers and timber).