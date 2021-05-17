Russia ready to help Turkey in battle against COVID-19, says deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, May 17./TASS/. Russia is ready to lend all necessary assistance to Turkey in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, including through launching the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey, journalists learned at the office of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Monday.

"Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Turkey," the office quoted the deputy prime minister as saying. "First of all, we are talking about launching industrial production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey," the office said, citing Golikova as saying that the process of mass inoculation will lead to victory over coronavirus.