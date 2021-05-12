Russia ready to deliver Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow is ready to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

"The sides continued the discussion on the current situation and the prospects of cooperation in battling the coronavirus pandemic. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to ensure the Sputnik V vaccine’s supplies to Turkey. In the coming days, a Turkish delegation will arrive in Moscow to discuss this issue," the statement reads.

Putin also sent his best wishes to Erdogan and the Turkish people on the occasion of the upcoming conclusion of the Holy month of Ramadan, according to the Kremlin press service. The leaders also agreed to continue regular bilateral dialogue at various levels.