DiDi taxi aggregator launched for users in another 20 Russian cities

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. DiDi taxi aggregator has been launched to users in another 20 Russian cities, the company reported on Tuesday.

"DiDi is now available to users in another 20 cities across Russia. Starting today, citizens of Ufa, Krasnoyarsk, Voronezh, Perm, Krasnodar, Saratov, Tyumen, Astrakhan, Kirov, Starropol, Ivanovo, Smolensk, Kaluga, Oryol, Kostroma, Sterlitamak, Novorossiysk, Engels, Stary Oskol and Maikop can order a trip via the Didi mobile app or by phone," the report said.

The company said in the middle of March that registration had been opened for drivers and taxi pools in those 20 cities. "We target a sustainable growth in Russia and believe that our technological solutions and firm partnership relations with taxi pools and drivers will help reach the goals that we set for this year. We have been operating in 16 Russian cities for more than half a year already and we see that the combination of availability to passengers and a good compensation for drivers makes DiDi a preferred platform for many our partners and users," DiDi Operating Director Daniil Petin was quoted as saying.

DiDi was launched in Russian on August 25, 2020. Kazan was the first city where the service was available. Starting November 24, the service started operations in another 15 cities of the Volga territory and Russia’s Central region: in Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Izhevsk, Yoshkar Ola, Kursk, Lipetsk, Naberezhnye Chelny, Orenburg, Penza, Ryazan, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Cheboksary.