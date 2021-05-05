Putin, Erdogan believe Covid measures taken by Turkey to improve conditions for tourists

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan expect that the countries will be able to resume tourism thanks to measures against the spread of the coronavirus taken by Turkey.

Turkey proposes to hold meeting on tourism safety with Russia in May

The Kremlin added that Erdogan thanked the Russian side for cooperation.

"The mutual opinion is that the measures taken to counter the epidemic will make it possible to achieve cardinal improvement of the situation and resume bilateral ties in the tourism sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday following their phone call.

The presidents also discussed potential production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Turkish enterprises and the supplies of that vaccine to Turkey starting in May.

"[They] considered in detail the topic of curbing the spread of coronavirus infections, also taking into consideration the epidemiological situation in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, "it was emphasized that Russia stays ready to step up practical cooperation in that direction."

"In particular, it is a question of organizing supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine at the soonest possible time, starting this month," the Kremlin noted adding that "joint production of the vaccine at Turkish enterprises is also being mapped out."