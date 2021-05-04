Turkey proposes to hold meeting on tourism safety to Russia in May

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Turkey has proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting of a Russian-Turkish expert subgroup on tourism safety in Antalya in the second half of May in order to demonstrate measures undertaken by Ankara, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told TASS on Tuesday.

"Last week, we sent our official invitation to the meeting of the Turkish-Russian working subgroup on tourism safety which was planned for April but had been postponed, with a proposal to hold it in the second half of May in Antalya so that Russian authorities can see the undertaken measures and don’t have any remaining issues," the ambassador said.

From April 15 through June 1, Russia is limiting regular air service with Turkey due to a new coronavirus outbreak there. The number of flights was reduced to two per week on a mutual basis.