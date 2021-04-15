US Treasury slaps sanctions on various transactions with Russian sovereign debt

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on a number of certain transactions involving Russian sovereign debt.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury took multiple sanctions actions under a new Executive Order (E.O.) targeting aggressive and harmful activities by the Government of the Russian Federation. Treasury’s actions include the implementation of new prohibitions on certain dealings in Russian sovereign debt, as well as targeted sanctions on technology companies that support the Russian Intelligence Services’ efforts to carry out malicious cyber activities against the United States," the statement said.