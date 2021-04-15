Kremlin: Hypothetical US sanctions will not promote Putin-Biden meeting

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Hypothetical US sanctions against Russia by no means promote preparations for a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"It goes without saying that possible sanctions being discussed would by no means promote such a meeting," Peskov said in reply to a question.

A bilateral meeting between Putin and Biden can hardly be arranged in the coming weeks while the issue is still being analyzed, according to Peskov.

"Naturally, it won’t be possible to organize a bilateral meeting so quickly. This issue is still being analyzed," the Russian presidential spokesman said, replying to a corresponding question.

The Kremlin spokesman added that most likely "this relates to a climate summit planned for next week."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier announced that during a telephone conversation with the Russian leader Biden proposed holding a meeting with Putin in the coming weeks.