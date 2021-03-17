Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says

STOCKHOLM, March 17. /TASS/. Work on laying the second line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark will begin at the end of March, according to the schedule of the Nord Stream 2 AG company, provided to TASS by the Danish Energy Agency.

"Construction schedule Line A. … Based on the successful completion of the Sea Trials and Preproduction Trials planned to start from mid-March. It is envisaged that pipelay will resume in late March and continue through to late Q3 2021," the statement said.