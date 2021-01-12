Rosneft discovers new gas condensate field in Yakutia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, an oil and gas production subsidiary of the Russian oil major Rosneft, has discovered a new gas condensate field in Yakutia with gas reserves over 75 bln cubic meters, Rosneft says in its press release.

"Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha Company, a member of Rosneft’s oil and gas producing complex, has opened a new large gas condensate field according to results of exploration well drilling on the Nizhnedzherbinsky License Area. Over 75 bln cubic meters of gas and 1.4 mln tonnes of gas condensate were booked with the State Reserves Commission," Rosneft says.

Specialists also confirmed high productivity of the discovered field and a significant upside for further exploration. The new field was named in honor of Ivan Kulbertinov, a hero of the World War II.

The company is operating on ten license areas located in Yakutia. The subsidiary deals with development of the Central Block and the Kurungsky License Area of the Srednebotuobinskoe oil and gas condensate field, which is among the Rosneft’s largest assets in Eastern Siberia.