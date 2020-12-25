Moscow, Brussels resume direct charter flights

BRUSSELS, December 25. /TASS/. A direct charter flight from Moscow to Brussels operated by the Russian air carrier Aeroflot, the first one since spring of this year, arrived at the Belgian capital on Friday, TASS reports from Zaventem international airport. The Russian airline is authorized to make flights until the end of March 2021.

"Flights of the Russian air carrier Aeroflot en route Moscow - Brussels - Moscow will be made on a standing basis once per week on Friday. The authorization for such flights from the Belgian side was granted until the end of March 2021," the airport’s press service said.

Tickets to this flight can be booked through a standard procedure on the Aeroflot’s website until March 26, 2021.

The border between Russia and Belgium remains closed and only diplomats, members of official delegations and persons having valid entry documents - residence permits or EU citizenship - can take advantage of this flight. It is impossible to even guarantee that flights once per week will continue uninterrupted; everything will depend on the epidemic situation and vaccination efficiency, a source in the Belgian aviation sector told TASS.

"We attach great importance to Aeroflot’s decision to resume direct flights between Moscow and Brussels, which will be made once per week at the initial stage," the Russian embassy in Belgium told TASS. "Direct flights will certainly facilitate normalization of bilateral interaction on different tracks and will help those in need of direct air service for an objective reason," the embassy added.