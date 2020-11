MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian lowcoster Pobeda plans to restart fligts to Germany that were suspended in spring 2020, the air carrier says on Friday.

"The Pobeda lowcoster opens ticket sales to international flights en route Moscow - Berlin and Moscow - Cologne. The flights to Berlin will be made from December 27, 2020 on Sundays and to Cologne from December 26 on Saturdays," the company says.