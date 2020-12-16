MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Bitcoin price rose by 9.5% in the course of the trading session and reaching $21,298 at its peak, according to the trading data as of 00:54 am Moscow time.
Bitcoin price surpasses $21,000, hitting all-time high
Finland sees no need to review decision on Nord Stream 2 construction
The country provided all the required permits to the Nord Stream 2 back in 2018, the top diplomat recalled
Read more
Russian movie T-34 premiers at Hainan Film Festival
This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films
Read more
Russia’s first Sarmat ICBM to enter combat duty in 2022
He also praised Russia’s Avangard hypersonic ICBM, which is already in service
Read more
North Korea buys Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, starts vaccination - report
There is no data on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been inoculated with the vaccine
Read more
Second test launch of Angara-A5 heavy rocket carried out in Plesetsk
All pre-launch operations and the launch proceeded in the normal mode
Read more
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now
Read more
Press review: Zelensky goads Belarus and Israel summons Russian envoy over remarks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 11
Read more
Moscow snaps into action with mammoth cleanup effort following overnight snowfall
The collected snow is transported to snow-melting stations, according to the deputy mayor
Read more
Available data testify to high effectiveness of vaccine Sputnik V — French virologist
France’s scientific committee held negotiations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the issue of the production and distribution of anti-coronavirus vaccines at the end of November, as per earlier reports
Read more
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Read more
Roscosmos CEO skeptical about US program Artemis in its current shape
At the third stage of the project, NASA hopes to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024 and then send a crew towards Mars in the mid-2030s
Read more
2020 China Fights documentary premieres at Hainan Film Festival
The Third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on Hainan on December 5-12
Read more
‘Defending our values’: Lavrov spotlights cornerstones of Russian-Serbian relationship
He stressed that Russia and Serbia were unanimous in their approach to the need for the full respect for international law, "and not some rules invented by somebody"
Read more
Russia-China deal on notifying of missile launches shows mutual trust, Moscow says
A protocol was signed to prolong the agreement for a new ten-year period
Read more
Russia sets up mobile radar reconnaissance units
The country continues work to enhance airspace control in the Arctic zone as well as in the east, according to the chief of the Aerospace Force’s Radio-Technical Troops
Read more
Russia’s Roscosmos chief confirms plans to launch two Angara carrier rockets in 2021
The Roscosmos head told TASS in August that the 2021 plan envisaged the launch of heavy Angara-A5 rocket No. 3 with a new Persei booster and a light Angara-1.2 launch vehicle
Read more
Russian Navy warship holds air defense drills in Mediterranean deployment
The naval sailors also practiced the ship’s anti-saboteur defense during its anchorage at a port and measures within the required time limits to prepare the frigate for receiving weapons and ammunition and provide maintenance for the ship’s armament and mechanisms
Read more
‘Comical’: Russia’s EU envoy derides Navalny’s claims about being tailed by intel services
When asked by the reporters to comment on the blogger’s latest video in which he blames the Russian special services for his poisoning, the representative to the European Union noted that those allegations had no logic
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to test-fire weapon systems in Sea of Japan after upgrade
During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate
Read more
Vaccination against coronavirus begins in all of Russia’s regions
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the vaccination must be voluntary and free of charge
Read more
EU representatives agree on six-month extension of sanctions against Russia
The restrictions will be in effect until July 31, 2021, the source said
Read more
Trump believes US Supreme Court ‘chickened out’ amid elections lawsuit
"The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn’t find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd", he wrote
Read more
Development of new missiles for Russia’s strategic forces to begin soon — commander
The share of advanced missile systems currently in service with RVSN reached 81% this year
Read more
Militant killed in special operation in Chechnya
According to a law enforcement source, the militant carried an improvised explosive device
Read more
Russian Navy latest patrol ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills
The naval sailors also practiced operations by the fire-fighting units while taking personnel aboard a helicopter during a simulated emergency, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Press review: US Electoral College confirms Biden win and Navalny points finger at FSB
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 16
Read more
Defense contractor delivers batch of upgraded armored vehicles to Russian troops
Fourteen armored personnel carriers were dispatched after the major repairs and the upgrade of BTR-80 vehicles to the level of BTR-82AM
Read more
Moscow will recognize new US president according to American laws - Lavrov
"Regarding the processes that continue in the US in the context of past elections, I would like to reiterate that Moscow does not recognize one presidential candidate over another," the Minister said
Read more
US must take care of its Moon orbiter’s compatibility with Russian spacecraft — Roscosmos
This would enable Russia to extend a helping hand in emergency, according to the space corporation CEO
Read more
Lavrov warns West against trying to break down Dayton Accords
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Bosnia-Herzegovina’s European integration is possible only in keeping with the Dayton principles
Read more
Press review: US poised to sanction Turkey and AstraZeneca eyes combining Russian vaccine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 14th
Read more
Vucic thanks Russia for strengthening Serbia’s defense capabilities
Vucic also noted the common role of Serbia and Russia in fighting Nazism and criticized attempts to rewrite history
Read more
Experts believe gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may start in 2021
Last Friday, the Russian barge "Fortuna" began laying a 2.6 km section of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at a depth of less than 30 meters
Read more
Russia develops fully automatic radar system to enhance airspace control
The new system is the first one in the history of radio-technical troops with automatic radar modules that require no operators’ involvement
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s recent remarks about Boris Nemtsov murder
The Kremlin spokesman suggested that this question can be asked directly at Putin’s upcoming annual press conference on December 17
Read more
Germany wants good relations with Russia, Merkel tells Bundestag
Merkel named the Alexey Navalny case and the Kleiner Tiergarten murder as examples of controversial points
Read more
Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket is to feature new technical solutions — Roscosmos head
The carrier needs a principally new propulsion system that makes it possible to achieve "hot sparing" and multiple use, according to the space corporation chief
Read more
Shipbuilders to launch construction of latest corvettes for Russian Navy in 2021
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on December 15 that it had concluded a contract with the Amur Shipyard on building two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes due to enter service with the Pacific Fleet in 2024-2028
Read more
Serbia to start gas transportation over Balkan Stream on December 29-30
The gas pipeline segment across the territory of Serbia is an extension of one of two strings of the TurkStream pipeline, with Russian gas to be supplied to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
Read more