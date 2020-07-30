Around 36,000 Moscow businesses from affected industries receive support

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Anti-crisis assistance from the Moscow authorities was received by 36,000 entrepreneurs from affected industries, Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights in Moscow Tatyana Mineeva announced on Thursday.

"In Moscow, 36,000 entrepreneurs from the most affected industries received direct support, and 770,000 [people] work in this business sector," she said.

According to her, even in Moscow, businesses had difficulties in obtaining assistance. According to Mineeva's data from a survey of entrepreneurs in the capital, only about 25% of businessmen would be able to get help on their own after a careful study of available support measures.