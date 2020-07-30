Around 36,000 Moscow businesses from affected industries receive support

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Anti-crisis assistance from the Moscow authorities was received by 36,000 entrepreneurs from affected industries, Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights in Moscow Tatyana Mineeva announced on Thursday.
"In Moscow, 36,000 entrepreneurs from the most affected industries received direct support, and 770,000 [people] work in this business sector," she said.
According to her, even in Moscow, businesses had difficulties in obtaining assistance. According to Mineeva's data from a survey of entrepreneurs in the capital, only about 25% of businessmen would be able to get help on their own after a careful study of available support measures.
Mineeva noted that despite some difficulties, communication between entrepreneurs and the city authorities in the context of the pandemic has noticeably improved. "At the moment, all entrepreneurs in Moscow - and we are now communicating with 30 industry business associations - said that there has never been such high-quality communication with the authorities as during the period of the pandemic," Mineeva said.
On March 24, the Moscow government approved the first package of measures to support business. According to the document, the deadline for payment of the trade fee for the Q1 of 2020 has been extended until December 31, among other measures. The second package of measures was approved by the city authorities on March 31. According to it, the deferral of property tax and land tax was extended to companies that are engaged in trade and provision of public services.