MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Turkish Airlines will resume flights to St. Petersburg from Istanbul on August 2 and from Antalya on August 10, the press service of the Pulkovo Airport reported on Tuesday.

"Turkish Airlines will be the first foreign carrier to resume flights between St. Petersburg and Turkish cities. Flights from St. Petersburg to Istanbul will take place from August 2, 2020. The air service with Antalya will restart from Pulkovo since August 10, 2020," the press service says.