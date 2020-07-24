Aeroflot to resume flights to London and Istanbul from August 1

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Friday it will resume flights from Moscow to London and Istanbul from August 1.

"The government’s decision to resume international air service is a major and long-expected step towards resumption of regular air service. Naturally, it will take time to resume international flights to the full extent. Nevertheless, Aeroflot has always maintained a high degree of readiness for flight resumption. On August 1, we will fly to London and Istanbul and are waiting for further government decisions," Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin told journalists.

Flights to the United Kingdom and Turkey were suspended in late March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.