EU decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia comes into force

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The decision of the EU Council to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months until January 31, 2021 came into effect, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.
"This Decision shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the document runs. "This Decision shall apply until 31 January 2021," according to the document.
The EU Council prolonged economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy for the next six months on Thursday. The decision followed a discussion on the implementation of the Minsk agreements for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine at the EU summit on June 17-18.
The European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The restrictive measures have been repeatedly extended and expanded ever since. Talks on visa-free travel and a new framework cooperation agreement were suspended. A number of Russian officials were banned from entering the European Union, their assets were frozen. Trade, financial and military restrictions were imposed.