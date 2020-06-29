EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2021

BRUSSELS, June 29. /TASS/. The European Union has extended sectoral economic sanctions against Russia imposed due to the situation in Ukraine for six months, until January 31, 2021, the European Council said in a statement on Monday.

"The Council today decided to renew the sanctions targeting specific economic sectors of the Russian Federation for a further six months, until 31 January 2021," the statement reads. EU leaders made the political decision to extend sanctions at the summit on June 17-18 in a videoconference format after a short discussion, during which they concluded that full implementation of the Minsk agreements has not yet been achieved.

The European Union imposed economic sanctions against 15 Russian companies with broad state participation in the oil, banking and defense sectors at the end of July 2014 over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Restrictions have been repeatedly expanded and prolonged. In response, Moscow banned the import of a number of food products from EU countries.