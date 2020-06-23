Putin instructs to take measures to fully restore labor market by 2021

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government and regional authorities, together with the Bank of Russia, to take all necessary measures to ensure that the labor market fully recovers by 2021 after the pandemic.

"Now we need to solve the main task - to help people get back to work. I instruct the government and regional authorities together with the Bank of Russia to take all necessary measures to completely restore the labor market by 2021," Putin said in a televised address on Tuesday.