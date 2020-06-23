Putin instructs to take measures to fully restore labor market by 2021

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government and regional authorities, together with the Bank of Russia, to take all necessary measures to ensure that the labor market fully recovers by 2021 after the pandemic.
"Now we need to solve the main task - to help people get back to work. I instruct the government and regional authorities together with the Bank of Russia to take all necessary measures to completely restore the labor market by 2021," Putin said in a televised address on Tuesday.
The president recalled that, thanks to the accumulated reserves, stable macroeconomic indicators, and the responsible fiscal and monetary policy that has been pursued over the past few years, Russia has managed to launch an unprecedented package of measures to support population and business. Putin noted that unemployment in the country increased, but Russia was able to avoid its dramatic growth.
Putin also said that measures to support Russians who were left without work because of the pandemic will be in effect in July and August, in particular, increased unemployment benefits, additional payments for children.