Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport hopes for resumption of international air service in July this year, domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich told reporters on Saturday.

"It is very important for us to understand that the countries where our people could fly are safe. You know that many European countries are slowly opening their own borders, their own flights. We will look and focus on the current situation. Of course, recommendations of our doctors and specialists regarding the possible safe opening of flights will be key for us, and we hope that such decisions [to resume flights] may take place in July, but first of all they will depend on the situation in the countries where we take our passengers," he said.

He added that the decisions of the operational headquarters and the government will also be a necessary condition for resuming international flights.

At the same time, according to him, domestic air transportation can begin to recover in June. "Domestic transportation, which I hope will begin to be intensively restored starting from the second half of June, will provide us with a base [for safe travel]," the minister said.