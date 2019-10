Las Vegas in Crimea? Regional leadership says gambling zone will open for business by 2022

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a government decree on the establishment of the Golden Coast gambling zone in Yalta (Republic of Crimea), the document is published on the official Internet site.

It notes that the area of the zone, which will be located in the Yalta village of Katsiveli, will be almost 147,000 square meters.