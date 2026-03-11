Russian tourists to be brought back from Middle East by March 15

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian tourists will be brought back from Middle East countries by March 15, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"We expect this process will be completed by the 15th day [of March]. We speak now only about tourists in the Middle East countries," she said.

About five thousand Russian tourists facing difficulties with return flights to Russia due to the Middle East crisis are now in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Thailand, she added.