Russian consortium to invest over $500 bln into PGM deposit in Zimbabwe

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Construction work on Darwendale platinum group metals deposit development project in Zimbabwe will start in the second quarter of 2020, with investments totaling over $500 mln, First Deputy CEO of Vi Holding Alexander Ivanov told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum.

"This project is progressing to a development phase that can be called final from standpoint of project preparation for implementation. A range of financial documents has been signed to date, including on the sidelines of the Forum, which definitely provided a strong impetus to project development," Ivanov said. "Investments are over $500 mln in total," the top manager said.

The consortium for development of the deposit was established in 2014. The project provides for phased development of a concentration and metallurgic plant with mining up to 10.5 mln tonnes of ore and production of 870,000 oz. of platinum group metals annually.