MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s Battlegroup East have liberated the settlement of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup East advanced into the enemy’s defensive lines and liberated the settlement of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the report said.

Russian forces struck launch preparation sites for long-range Ukrainian drones, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian army’s units and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas, over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and missile troops and artillery of Russian Armed Forces battlegroups struck fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, fuel depots, long-range UAV launch preparation sites, and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas," the report said.

Troops from Battlegroup West in Krasny Liman seized five strongpoints and captured 57 buildings over the past 24 hours, according to the reported.

"In the settlement of Krasny Liman, assault detachments of the 25th army are continuing their westward advance and the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s formations. Units of the 67th motorized rifle division engaging in combat in the northwestern part of the town have seized five strongpoints and captured 57 buildings," the report said.

Russian Aerospace Forces’ crews struck the Ukrainian army’s militants attempting to flee to the Blue Lakes recreation center in Krasny Liman with FAB-500 bombs, eliminating up to 30 troops, the ministry reported.

"To isolate the combat zone on the western outskirts of Krasny Liman, Russian Aerospace Forces’ crews struck militants from the 60th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army who were attempting to flee the town toward the Blue Lakes recreation center, with FAB-500 aerial bombs. Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the strike," the report said.

The enemy lost up to 40 fighters in Krasny Liman in 24 hours. Three vehicles, four robotic systems, nine UAV control posts, and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Troops of Battlegroup South eliminated up to 90 troops of the Ukrainian army in Konstantinovka over the past 24 hours, according to the report.

"Up to 90 personnel of the Ukrainian army, two self-propelled artillery systems, 16 vehicles, 21 ground-based robotic systems, and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Units of Battlegroup South liberated 70 buildings in Konstantinovka over the past 24 hours and continue to destroy scattered groups of the Ukrainian army’s personnel in the southwestern part of the city, the report said.

"Clearing operations and the destruction of scattered enemy groups in the southwestern part of the settlement are ongoing. Seventy buildings have been liberated over the past 24 hours," according to the report.

The Ukrainian army lost around 1,340 troops as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, Ukraine lost over 205 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, over 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, more than 305 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 350 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 60 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr, according to the report.

Russian air defense systems shot down three long-range Flamingo cruise missiles and 511 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 16 guided aerial bombs, three Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, and 511 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian warplanes, 284 helicopters, 170,160 unmanned aerial vehicles, 663 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29,934 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,749 multiple rocket launchers, 35,530 field artillery guns and mortars, and 65,010 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.