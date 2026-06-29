WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Most Americans want to see a normalization of relations between Russia and the US, former House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

When asked why Washington is taking virtually no meaningful action to improve relations with Moscow, even though US President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared his willingness to do so, she said: "I honestly believe it's because the people who constantly call him and demand meetings distract him and pull his attention away from things he would probably like to work on." "For example, [US columnist] Mark Levin calls the president almost every single day and demands that he do everything for Israel. [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu constantly demands that America fight for Israel <…>. He [Trump] has most of his top donors demand that he do everything for Israel," Taylor Greene said. "And then you have to add on the lawmakers in Washington, who are very strong neocons (neoconservatives - TASS), such as [US senator] Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia - TASS) and many others there. They're in his office, making their pro-war, pro-military demands, and they would be very much against making good relationships with Russia," the former lawmaker noted. "So I think it's a combination of two things: his attention is being completely demanded for Israel, and it has been that way since he became president, and then, <…> there are people working against restoring that relationship," the politician explained.

"But that's only in Washington DC," Taylor Greene stressed. "Most Americans I know would like to see the relationship restored," she emphasized.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the key like-minded figures and allies of the current US leader, who also represents the US Republican Party. She is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was Trump’s main political slogan in the 2016 election and has since become firmly entrenched in the American lexicon. However, several months ago, the US president severed ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of US military interventions abroad and Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.