US law enforcement intercepts over 400 drones near sports venues during World Cup — FBI

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Since the start of the FIFA World Cup, US law enforcement agencies have intercepted over 400 unauthorized drones launched near stadiums and other sports venues, FBI Director Kash Patel announced.

"To date, working alongside our partners across the country, we’ve seized more than 400 drones operating near restricted FIFA airspace," Patel wrote on his X social media page.

He added that special ground-based drone interception teams have been deployed in all 11 US cities hosting the World Cup.

Earlier, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that no-fly zones would be in effect around 23 stadiums and other venues scheduled to host World Cup matches and events. Violators face fines ranging from $75,000 to $100,000, as well as the confiscation of their drones.

The World Cup is taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.