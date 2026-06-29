War with Iran increases risk of US, Israel using nuclear weapons — Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. The continuation of the war with Iran threatens to escalate, potentially leading to the use of nuclear weapons by Israel and the US during this campaign, former US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

"Israel has nuclear weapons. What I fear is they will find a way to use one against Iran. And I think that would be the most devastating thing. Or would the US go that far? And I would hope not. I pray that doesn't happen," the former US lawmaker said. According to her, there is no sign of a lasting resolution to the conflict yet. "It doesn't feel like the peace deal is secure. It feels very fragile, but we'll see," Taylor Greene noted.

The politician emphasized that the situation in the Middle East could spiral out of control. "I think, unfortunately, this is why I call this (the decision to go to war with Iran - TASS) President [Donald] Trump's greatest mistake, and we'll see if it is. I think it could be Pandora's box; once it was opened, it's out of control, and it feels like it could be that way," the former lawmaker noted.

"We’ll find out how the next couple of weeks and two months develop, but Israel does not want to stop, and they are very vocal about that. We can't even get them to stop bombing and killing children in Lebanon and Gaza, and if they won't even stop killing children, why would they stop the war with Iran? They definitely want that war to continue. It's just a question of how far they'll go," Taylor Greene pointed out.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the key like-minded figures and allies of the current US leader, who also represents the US Republican Party. She is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was Trump’s main political slogan in the 2016 election and has since become firmly entrenched in the American lexicon. However, several months ago, the US president severed ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of US military interventions.