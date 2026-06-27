Russian, Chinese warplanes conducted joint six-hour patrol

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces and the People's Liberation Army Air Force of China have conducted a joint six-hour patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces and the People's Liberation Army Air Forces of China have conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. An air group consisting of Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Chinese Hong-6K strategic bombers carried out air patrols over the waters of the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. The combined flight lasted approximately six hours," the ministry said.

Fighter air cover was provided along the entire joint patrol route by Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Jian-16 aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. At certain stages of the route, the strategic bombers were escorted by fighter jets from foreign countries.

During the mission, aircraft from both countries operated strictly in accordance with international law, the ministry emphasized. "No violations of foreign airspace were committed," it added. Following the completion of the joint air patrol, all aircraft involved returned to their bases. The event was carried out as part of the military cooperation plan for this year and "is not directed against third countries," the Russian Defense Ministry.