Moscow to raise issue of release of 11 Russian citizens during Bayramov’s visit — MFA

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Moscow will raise the issue of the prompt release of 11 Russian citizens with Baku during Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"We will surely raise the issue of the prompt release of 11 Russian citizens who were detained in Baku on June 30-July 1 of last year. This matter is being discussed through the relevant agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan, and we expect our citizens to be released soon," he said in an interview with RTVI.

Russian citizens were detained by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies and placed under arrest. They are accused of drug trafficking and cyber fraud.