Kiev resorts to terrorism as Ukrainian troops retreat on battlefield — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is retreating on the battlefield, which is why it has resorted to terrorist activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a United Russia party congress on Sunday.

"The [Kiev] regime is retreating along the entire line of engagement, and therefore it has resorted to openly terrorist activities," the Russian leader said, referring to deliberate attacks on civilians, and civilian infrastructure and the recruiting of perpetrators of sabotage and terrorist acts.