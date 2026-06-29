Nearly 1.8 million people in Venezuela need humanitarian aid after earthquake — UN

GENEVA, June 29. /TASS/. Nearly 1.8 million people, including about 680,000 children, need humanitarian aid following the earthquake in Venezuela, according to a statement from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"UNICEF estimates that 1.8 million people, including 680,000 children, are in need of humanitarian assistance following the earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24," the statement says.

According to the organization's representative in the Bolivarian Republic, Manuel Rodriguez Pumarol, hospitals in the country are "working at capacity, thousands of children do not have reliable access to clean water, and many schools have suffered serious damage."

It is noted that 432 schools were damaged in the republic's capital, Caracas, representing "more than a third of all educational institutions in the region." Surviving schools are being temporarily used as shelters for families left homeless.

On June 24, two series of powerful tremors struck Venezuela. The first, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, registered a magnitude of 7.2, while the second had a magnitude of 7.5. These tremors were followed by 512 aftershocks. According to the latest data from Venezuelan authorities, the death toll has risen to 1,450, with more than 3,200 people hospitalized with injuries. Numerous residential buildings were destroyed, infrastructure and hospitals were damaged, and the country's main airport was closed.