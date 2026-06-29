Turkey busy trying to revive negotiations on Ukraine — president

ISTANBUL, June 29. /TASS/. Turkey is working to resume negotiations on a Ukraine deal and to intensify diplomacy on that front, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone talk with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"President [Erdogan] noted that Turkey is efforting to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with a lasting peace, and that it is working to resume the negotiations and intensify the diplomatic process," the Turkish president’s office of communications said in a statement, summing up the results of the talks.

Istanbul hosted three rounds of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks last year. The Turkish government said on many occasions that it was ready to host potential negotiations and summits in the future.