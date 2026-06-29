THE HAGUE, June 29. /TASS/. The Dutch government intends to continue providing military support to Ukraine at least until the end of 2029, according to the kingdom’s new defense strategy.

It notes that, if necessary, the Netherlands is prepared to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons "in accordance with its needs," including through NATO mechanisms, as well as to expand cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries. In addition, the Dutch Defense Ministry plans to "draw on the experience" of the conflict in Ukraine in developing its own armed forces.

On January 30, the leaders of the Netherlands’ new ruling coalition, comprising the left-liberal Democrats 66, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, and the Christian Democrats, presented the text of the coalition agreement. The document states that the new cabinet plans to allocate €3 billion annually to support Ukraine over the next three years and aims to increase military spending to the NATO benchmark of 3.5% of GDP. At the same time, spending on social benefits, healthcare, and programs for the elderly is set to be cut.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has repeatedly stated that Western aid to Kiev will not become a panacea capable of influencing the course of hostilities, and that Western weapons "will be systematically destroyed by the Russian armed forces."