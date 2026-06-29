MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Alexander von Bismarck, a descendant of the first Chancellor of the German Empire Otto von Bismarck, believes that Europe and Russia will not go to war but warns of the danger of threats directed at Moscow.

“That will not happen,” the founder of the Russian-German public project Bismarck Dialogue told TASS in an interview.

“But the language itself is being ‘armed,’ the one that is spoken. Political leaders think that they can threaten Russia, and Russia will yield. But they do not understand the mindset of Russians, because Russia cannot lose,” Alexander von Bismarck stressed.

“The danger of nuclear war may become quite significant,” he noted. “And this is something we all do not want,” the project founder said. “I notice that there are political initiatives in Germany, for example, the BSW party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which precisely do not want this,” he added.

“Those who are in the political mainstream and claim that only they are democratically recognized say: ‘We need to bring Russia to its knees.’ And ordinary people no longer believe this,” Alexander von Bismarck said.