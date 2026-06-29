What to know about FSB thwarting arson attack on synagogue in Yaroslavl

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted an arson attack on a synagogue in Yaroslavl by a member of an international terrorist organization, the press office reported.

TASS has compiled the key details information at this time.

Plotted terrorist attack

- The FSB thwarted a Russian national’s preparations for a terrorist attack in the Yaroslavl Region.

- According to the FSB, the perpetrator purchased components and chemicals to manufacture incendiary devices on instructions from a handler in Syria.

- He subsequently planned to attack a Jewish religious institution in Yaroslavl using a homemade incendiary device.

- The FSB noted that the suspect conducted reconnaissance of the area and took photographs of the target, but he was identified and detained in a timely manner.

- The man admitted that he wanted to set the synagogue on fire, according to a video of his testimony released by the FSB.

Suspect

- The detainee is a supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia.

- After carrying out the arson, he planned to travel to Syria and join the ranks of the international terrorist organization.

- Ready-to-use homemade incendiary devices and communication devices containing instructions from an international terrorist organization handler were discovered at his residence.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been opened under Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Preparation for a Terrorist Act), as well as Article 205.5 (Participation in the Activities of an Organization Recognized as Terrorist on the Territory of the Russian Federation).