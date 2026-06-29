Price of aluminum futures down below $3,100 per ton on LME first since February 24

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The price of aluminum futures for delivery in September 2026 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has declined below $3,100 per ton for the first time since February 24, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 6:11 p.m. Moscow time (3:11 p.m. GMT), the price of aluminum futures was down by 3.17% at $3,096.5 per ton.

By 6:27 p.m. Moscow time (3:27 p.m. GMT), the aluminum price had extended losses to 3.47% reaching $3,087 per ton. Meanwhile the price of platinum futures for delivery in October 2026 on NYMEX was down by 3.54% at $1,589 per ounce, while the price of palladium futures for delivery in September 2026 was down by 0.07% at $1,219.5 per ounce.